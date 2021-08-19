Watch
Great Pumpkin Luminights happening at Dollywood Harvest Festival

Dollywood is getting ready for the Fall Harvest Festival, one of its most popular events.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:38:35-04

Dollywood is getting ready for the Fall Harvest Festival. The largest addition is the Great Pumpkin LumiNights featuring thousands of carved jack o'lanterns. USA Today has named it one of the ten best Halloween events in the country, and the public will decide the winner. You can vote at https://www.dollywood.com/vote.

