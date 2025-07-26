If you're looking for quick and easy dishes that are packed with protein, the Kentucky Beef Council has lots of mouthwatering meal options. It also has grilling tips and tricks. Kelly Baird, director of communications and events for the Kentucky Beef Council, joins Jennifer Palumbo to share a delicious grilled beef, summer squash and onion salad. Get the recipe at Grilled Beef, Summer Squash and Onion Salad.