Join us as we visit Grimes Mill Winery and meet Dr. Phillip DeSimone, an 83-year-old retired oncologist who turned his tobacco farm into an award-winning vineyard. Located just a short drive east of Lexington, it’s a perfect spot for a day trip. Learn about his journey from growing grapes to producing unique wines that you can't find anywhere else in Kentucky.

Additional Information:

Business: Grimes Mill Winery

Location: Lexington, KY

Website: GrimesMillWinery.com