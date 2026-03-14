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H&C Cleaning and Restoration brings rugs back to life

BOTB: H&amp;C Cleaning &amp; Restoration restores rugs
BOTB: H&C Cleaning & Restoration restores rugs
H&C Cleaning and Restoration brings rugs back to life
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NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can make your home beautiful with help from Grace Rug Gallery in Nicholasville. The family-owned business specializes in high-quality, handcrafted rugs that last for generations.

It now offers rug cleaning and repairing with their new brand, H&C Cleaning and Restoration. Owner Hassan Rahimi shows us how the process works.

H&C Cleaning and Restoration
Address: 140 MacArthur Court, Nicholasville
Phone: (731) 217-3250
Facebook: H&C Cleaning and Restoration | Nicholasville KY | Facebook

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