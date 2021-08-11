Half-Off Deal: Mamut Restaurante Bar & Grill

Mamut Restaurante Bar and Grill in Montgomery County has delicious dishes and drinks, from burgers and ribs to tacos and pineapple upside-down margaritas. It is located at 648 North Maysville Street in Mount Sterling. With our Half-Off Dining Deal, you pay $25 and get two $25 dollar vouchers. Get your deal while supplies last https://lex18deals.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&h=2496315