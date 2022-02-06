Half-Off Dining Deal: Pasta Garage Italian Cafe

Enjoy a taste of Italy in the heart of the Bluegrass at Pasta Garage Italian Cafe in Lexington. The restaurant offers fast, casual dining with food made from the freshest ingredients. Their noodles are made from scratch each day by Lexington Pasta and served in dozens of other restaurants. You can also buy their sauces and noodles to enjoy at home.

Owner Lesme Romero shows Jennifer Palumbo all they have to offer, from Valentine's Day to Super Bowl parties.

Pasta Garage Italian Cafe is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit them at 962 Delaware Avenue, call them at (859) 309-9840 or visit their website, Home - Pasta Garage

Pasta Garage Italian Cafe is our LEX 18 Half-Off Dining Deal. You spend $25 and get $50 in vouchers. Sign up for the deal at LEX 18 Deals. The deals sell out fast so don't wait!