Half-Off Dining: Jacked-Nutrition

Get fresh and healthy meals without all the work at Jacked-Nutrition in Lexington. The family-owned business offers vegetarian, Keto dishes and other options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner made fresh every day for delivery or pickup. Visit them at 962 Delaware Avenue and call them at (859) 359-2052. With our Half-Off Deal, you can get $50 in vouchers for only $25 at lex18deals.com.