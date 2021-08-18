Watch
Half-Off Dining: Jacked-Nutrition

Life gets busy, and if you're looking for a little help in the kitchen, look no further. Jacked-Nutrition is serving up tasty dishes, chocked full of nutrition and flavor right to your doorstep.
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 18, 2021
Get fresh and healthy meals without all the work at Jacked-Nutrition in Lexington. The family-owned business offers vegetarian, Keto dishes and other options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner made fresh every day for delivery or pickup. Visit them at 962 Delaware Avenue and call them at (859) 359-2052. With our Half-Off Deal, you can get $50 in vouchers for only $25 at lex18deals.com.

