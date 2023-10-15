Halloween at the Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park is the place to be to get in the Halloween spirit with horses.

The annual Hallowhinny show will be Sunday, October 29 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Trick-or-treating will be from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The fun event also includes horse-drawn trolley tours, Hall of Champions Show, Memorial Walk of Champions, and more.

Everything is included in your admission to the park.

For more information, call (859) 233-4303 or check out https://www.kyhorsepark.com/event/?Id=7125&Name=Hallowhinny