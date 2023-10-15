Watch Now
Halloween at the Kentucky Horse Park

Fun at the Kentucky Horse Park
Posted at 9:30 AM, Oct 15, 2023
The Kentucky Horse Park is the place to be to get in the Halloween spirit with horses.

The annual Hallowhinny show will be Sunday, October 29 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Trick-or-treating will be from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The fun event also includes horse-drawn trolley tours, Hall of Champions Show, Memorial Walk of Champions, and more.

Everything is included in your admission to the park.

For more information, call (859) 233-4303 or check out https://www.kyhorsepark.com/event/?Id=7125&Name=Hallowhinny

