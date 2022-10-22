Halloween fun at the Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park is getting in the Halloween spirit. The annual Hallowhinny festival is Sunday, October 30. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the tourist attraction to talk to executive director Lee Carter about Halloween festivities and the National Horse Show. The nation’s oldest and longest-running indoor equestrian event will be October 26 through November 6. Visit the park at 4089 Iron Works Pike in Lexington. For more information, call (859) 259-4200 or visit https://kyhorsepark.com/.