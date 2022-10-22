Halloween treats with Lexington baker Brandi Romines and 'Baking Impossible' winner Rodolfo Goncalves

Lexington baker Brandi Romines, owner of Happy As A Lark Cakes, and Rodolfo Goncalves became friends when they competed on the Netflix show 'Baking Impossible.' Now they are teaming up for a top-secret project for NASA and the Society of Women Engineers. Goncalves is also competing on the Food Network show 'Halloween Wars.' They join Jennifer Palumbo to share two easy and fun Halloween treats.

BRANDI ROMINES HALLOWEEN CUPCAKES

Ingredients

Quick prep – Preheat the oven and line a 12-count cupcake pan. Mix dry ingredients – In a large mixing bowl, whisk together dry ingredients (flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, salt), breaking up any big clumps of cocoa. Mix wet ingredients – In a second bowl, whisk together wet ingredients (warm coffee, vinegar, oil, egg, vanilla) Combine batter – Pour wet ingredients over dry ingredients and whisk just until combined. The batter will be a little loose with small lumps. Fill and bake – Fill each cupcake liner 2/3 full and bake at 350˚F for 18-22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes then transfer the cupcakes to a rack to cool before frosting.

RODOLFO GONCALVES FRANKENSTEIN CAKE

American buttercream

1 lb (4 sticks) unsalted butter

2 lbs sifted buttercream

.5 tsp salt.

1 tsp vanilla

2 tbs milk or water

Cream butter until light and fluffy using paddle attachment. Slowly add half of the powdered sugar. Add salt. Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl. Add second half of powdered sugar. Continue to whip on medium speed for 5-6 minutes. Add vanilla. Scrape down bowl and whip for an additional 2 minutes.

Ingredients

3 cups (360g) cake flour (spoon & leveled [sallysbakingaddiction.com])

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 Tablespoons (10g) unsweetened natural cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (115g) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature [sallysbakingaddiction.com]

2 cups (400g) granulated sugar

1 cup (240ml) canola or vegetable oil

4 large eggs, room temperature and separated

1 Tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

liquid or gel red food coloring

1 cup (240ml) buttermilk, at room temperature

Instructions