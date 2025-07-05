Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Lexington helps clients look and feel their best with professional spa services including massages, facials, and hair removal. The spa has been locally owned and operated since 2018.

During the month of July, you can take advantage of special deals on gift cards that can save more than 30% off treatments. That includes a one-hour massage or facial for $79.95. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa also features contract-free monthly memberships and reward systems. All of their service providers are licensed by the state of Kentucky and have annual continuing education.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Address: 4040 Finn Way, Suite 130, The Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington
Phone: (859) 800-8185
Website:  Massage, Facial & Spa Treatments Near Lexington - Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

