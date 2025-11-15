Handcrafted gifts at Quillin Leather & Tack in Paris

(LEX 18) — For more than 40 years, Quillin Leather & Tack has been handcrafting quality leather goods. The family-owned business is world famous for their premium halters, but they also create custom personal items that are perfect for one-of-a-kind gifts, from belts.

Quillin Leather & Tack

Address: 716 Main Street, Paris, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 987-0215

Website: Handcrafted Leather Goods Made in Kentucky - Custom Leather Horse Halters & Tack | Quillin Leather Paris, KY

One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway grand prize package worth nearly $7,000. For your chance to win, visit LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2025.