Hanging with the Robinsons

Posted at 1:09 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:09:47-04

The Wildcats' star receiver Wan'dale Robinson is excited for the SEC showdown.

He'll have a big cheering section in Athens, Georgia that includes his dad Dale Robinson.

Dale will be in the crowd cheering on Wan'Dale.

Dale owns Guru Fitness in Frankfort.

He'll be holding a golf scramble October 22nd at Juniper Hills Golf Course.

The proceeds benefit The Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, which works to improve outcomes for children impacted by incarceration.

You can learn more by logging onto wjrfoundation.org

