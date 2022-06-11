Happy 30th Birthday to Grand Night!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) —

UK Opera Theatre is celebrating 30 years of “It’s a Grand Night for Singing!”

The popular musical show features Broadway and Billboard hits. Jennifer Palumbo takes you behind the scenes with Dr. Everett McCorvey, Director of UK Opera Theatre, pianist Tedrin Blair Lindsay, and two students who are performing in Grand Night for the first time.

The performances are June 10-19 at the Singletary Center for the Arts in Lexington.

For tickets, call (859) 257-4929 or visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/8513/singletary-center?listAll=true.