Happy 5th Anniversary to Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon!

A Lexington business is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Beth Hourigan opened Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon in 2017 as Kentucky's first lash bar. It has grown to be a full-service medical spa and salon featuring the latest products and procedures. Jennifer Palumbo talks to Beth Hourigan about how she is marking the milestone and celebrating with customers. A birthday bash is planned for Thursday, July 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 124 Clay Avenue with great deals and giveaways. To learn more, call (859) 904-5274 or visit Medical Aesthetics - Hourglass Aesthetics & Salon | Lexington, KY (hourglasslex.com).