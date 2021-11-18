Happy Y'allidays: Kentucky for Kentucky has great deals for Black Friday

Kentucky for Kentucky is celebrating Happy Y'allidays! The Lexington shop has creative clothing and gifts for everyone on your shopping list, from fried chicken ornaments to Kentucky-themed wrapping paper, candles, socks and more. Anne Livengood, director of marketing and sales, shows us the hot gifts this year and how you can get great deals starting on Black Friday. Visit the store at 720 Bryan Avenue or shop online at https://kyforky.com/. You can also call them at (859) 303-6359.