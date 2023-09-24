Harrodsburg gets ready for Oktoberfest

Central Kentucky's largest Oktoberfest celebration is coming up in Mercer County. The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program hosts the annual festival with three days of free concerts, local beers, specialty foods, craft vendors, and family fun. More than 15,000 people are expected to visit downtown Harrodsburg from Friday, September 29, through Sunday, October 1. You can find a complete rundown of events at https://oktoberfestharrodsburg.com/.