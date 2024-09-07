Celebrate fall and kick off the harvest season with a down-home celebration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg. The annual Harvest Fest features hayrides, pumpkin painting, farm animals, shopping, food trucks, live music and more. Harvest Fest is included in your general admission to Shaker Village. Kristen Flick, director of sales and events for Shaker Village, joins us with a preview of all the fun at the farm.

Harvest Fest at Shaker Village

When: September 28-29, 2024, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Where: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg

Phone: (859) 734-5411

Website: Harvest Fest - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (shakervillageky.org)