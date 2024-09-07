Watch Now
Harvest Fest at Shaker Village

Celebrate fall and kick off the harvest season with a down-home celebration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg. The annual Harvest Fest features hayrides, pumpkin painting, farm animals, shopping, food trucks, live music and more. Harvest Fest is included in your general admission to Shaker Village. Kristen Flick, director of sales and events for Shaker Village, joins us with a preview of all the fun at the farm.

     When: September 28-29, 2024, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
      Where: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg
      Phone: (859) 734-5411
      Website: Harvest Fest - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (shakervillageky.org) 

