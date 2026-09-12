LEXINGTON, Ky. (Best of the Bluegrass) —

Harvest Fest at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill: Celebrate all things fall and kick off the harvest season with a down-home celebration for the entire family with Harvest Fest at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg. The Shaker Village team will process sorghum and press apples for cider while you learn the history of these crops at Pleasant Hill.

Take a hayride, paint a pumpkin, climb a hay caterpillar, and learn archery. Shop for handmade items at the Harvest Market. Watch craft demonstrations and play festival games including the Lexington Philharmonic's MusicLab. Meet farm animals and try farm-made concoctions. Guests can also enjoy live music, an outdoor bar, and a variety of food trucks.

Harvest Fest is included in your general admission to Shaker Village, giving you access to Harvest Fest, as well as historic tours, exhibits, and more.

Harvest Fest at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Where: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky

When: Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, 2026 from 10am - 4pm

Phone: (859) 734-5411

Website: Harvest Fest - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

