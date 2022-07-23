Watch Now
Hats Off Day in Lexington

Posted at 7:00 PM, Jul 23, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Learn more about Kentucky's horse industry at Hats Off Day in Lexington.

Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital started the family-friendly event 19 years ago to celebrate the industry that employs thousands of people and puts billions of dollars into Kentucky's economy.

Hats Off Day is Saturday, July 30 at the Kentucky Horse Park and features pony rides, inflatables, grand prix show jumping, and more.

Children's activities start at 3:00 p.m., and activities at the Rolex Stadium start at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free to the Horse Park and all activities.

