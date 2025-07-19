Hats Off to Kentucky's Horse Industry Day is a celebration of Kentucky's equine industry. It is the only day of the year that admission is free to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The family-friendly activities include arts and crafts for children, horse and pony rides, hat giveaways, inflatable obstacle course, interactive educational booths, and equine performance demonstrations. The Diamond Dig returns this year with one lucky guest winning the popular prize. The featured evening event is the Rood & Riddle Kentucky Grand Prix show jumping competition at the Rolex Stadium.

2025 Hats Off to Kentucky's Horse Industry Day

When: Saturday, July 26 starting at 3:00pm

Where: Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington

Website: Hats Off Day - Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital

