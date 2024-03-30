Hazard native releases new album

Hazard, Kentucky native Ben Fugate started making music in his garage. The singer-songwriter developed a following on his TikTok channel in 2020 by singing classic country and Southern rock favorites, along with a few originals. Now Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band are releasing a new EP on Friday, April 12. They will celebrate the release with several shows in Kentucky. Fugate will perform at Al's Bar at 601 North Limestone in Lexington on Thursday, April 4. Follow them at Ben Fugate | JWA Media.

Fugate joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his musical journey, and he performs his new single "County Fuzz" with band members, Jacob Mack-Boll and Kevin Gibson.

BEN FUGATE & THE BURNING TRASH BAND

Thursday, April 4 : Al's Bar in Lexington

Thursday, April 11 : The Monarch Music & Arts Community in Louisville

Friday, April 12 : VFW Post #7387 in Hazard