Healthy hearing tips from Bluegrass Hearing Clinic

Your hearing is an integral part of your health, and regular testing is important to spot signs of hearing loss. Every May, the American Speech-Language Hearing Association recognizes Better Hearing and Speech Month to raise awareness about hearing and communication.

Dr. Mary Sohler, an audiologist with Bluegrass Hearing Clinic, joins Jennifer Palumbo to share tips to keep your hearing healthy. Bluegrass Hearing Clinic has 10 locations across Kentucky. Find a location near you at Our Office Locations - Bluegrass Hearing Clinic.