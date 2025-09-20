"Healthy Strides" with Lexington Podiatry

For more than 15 years, Lexington Podiatry has taken the building blocks of traditional medicine and merged it with modern advancements and the latest cutting-edge procedures. Their goal is to provide these services in a relaxed and comfortable environment surrounded by friendly faces and doctors.

After a speedy check in, you'll be offered a welcome refreshment and snack. Next, you'll be quickly whisked back to your private suite as your doctor is preparing for your visit. They promise short wait times and expedited service with a thoroughly trained team.

Lexington Podiatry offers comprehensive non-surgical and surgical treatment options for a wide range of foot and ankle conditions. They include heel and arch pain, sports feet, knee pain, fall risk program, gait and balance issues, skin conditions and more.

In this edition of "Healthy Strides," Dr. Jamie Carter joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about common issues during back-to-school season and shares tips for teachers and students to keep their feet healthy.

Lexington Podiatry

Address: 2700 Old Rosebud Road, Suite 110, Lexington

Phone: (859) 264-1141

Website: Lexington Podiatry | Advanced Foot Care & Expert Podiatrists in KY

