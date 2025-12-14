Healthy Strides with Lexington Podiatry: Addressing problems in the winter months

(LEX 18) — For more than 15 years, Lexington Podiatry has taken the building blocks of traditional medicine and merged them with modern advancements and the latest cutting-edge procedures.

The female-owned practice offers comprehensive non-surgical and surgical treatment options for a wide range of foot and ankle conditions. They include heel and arch pain, sports feet, knee pain, fall risk program, gait and balance issues, skin conditions, and more.

The winter months can cause different problems for your feet than the summer months, from fungus to ingrown toe nails. In this edition of Healthy Strides with Lexington Podiatry, Dr. Jamie Carter, DPM, ABPM-D, C.Ped, joins Jennifer Palumbo with tips to keep your feet healthy.

Address: 2700 Old Rosebud Road #250, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 264-1141

Website: Lexington Podiatry | Advanced Foot Care & Expert Podiatrists in KY

