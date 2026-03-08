Healthy Strides with Lexington Podiatry: Arch Support

In this edition of Healthy Strides with Lexington Podiatry, Dr. Jamie Carter, DPM, ABPM-D, C.Ped, and Stacey Smallwood, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the importance of arch support. They also discuss problems that can come from having flat feet and how Lexington Podiatry can help.

Lexington Podiatry is a women-led practice that has been a trusted source for compassionate, comprehensive foot and ankle care for nearly 20 years. They offer in-house testing for quicker, personalized treatment and focus on muscoskeletal conditions, injuries, and sports medicine.

