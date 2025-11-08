"Healthy Strides" with Lexington Podiatry: Colder Weather

For more than 15 years, Lexington Podiatry has taken the building blocks of traditional medicine and merged it with modern advancements and the latest cutting-edge procedures. The female-owned practice offers comprehensive non-surgical and surgical treatment options for a wide range of foot and ankle conditions. They include heel and arch pain, sports feet, knee pain, fall risk program, gait and balance issues, skin conditions, and more.

In this edition of "Healthy Strides," Dr. Jamie Carter and Dr. Nicole Freels join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about common problems and offer solutions.

Lexington Podiatry

Address: 2700 Old Rosebud Road, Suite 110, Lexington

Phone: (859) 264-1141

Website: Lexington Podiatry | Advanced Foot Care & Expert Podiatrists in KY

