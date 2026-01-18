Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

"Healthy Strides" with Lexington Podiatry provides compassionate and comprehensive foot and ankle care

BOTB: Healthy Strides with Lexington Podiatry
BOTB: Healthy Strides with Lexington Podiatry
"Healthy Strides" with Lexington Podiatry
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Podiatry is a women-led practice providing compassionate and comprehensive foot and ankle care for nearly 20 years. It offers in-house testing for quicker, personalized, and focus on muscoskeletal conditions, injuries, and sports medicine.

In this month's edition of Healthy Strides, Dr. Jamie Carter and Stacey Smallwood join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about problems that can come from working out.

Address: 2700 Old Rosebud Road #250, Lexington
Phone: (859) 264-1141
Website: Lexington Podiatry | Advanced Foot Care & Expert Podiatrists in KY

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!