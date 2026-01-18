"Healthy Strides" with Lexington Podiatry provides compassionate and comprehensive foot and ankle care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Podiatry is a women-led practice providing compassionate and comprehensive foot and ankle care for nearly 20 years. It offers in-house testing for quicker, personalized, and focus on muscoskeletal conditions, injuries, and sports medicine.

In this month's edition of Healthy Strides, Dr. Jamie Carter and Stacey Smallwood join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about problems that can come from working out.

