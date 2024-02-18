Heart Healthy Tips for American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association is raising awareness about the dangers of cardiovascular disease and ways to prevent it. Dr. Kelly Waespe, a cardiologist and AHA board member, and Lisa Edwards, director of development for the American Heart Association, join Jennifer Palumbo to share life-saving skills and how the AHA is celebrating its 100th anniversary at the Central Kentucky Heart Ball.

CENTRAL KENTUCKY HEART BALL

Friday, March 1, 2024

Central Bank Center, downtown Lexington

430 West Vine Street

Website: Central Kentucky Heart Ball | Homepage (event.gives)