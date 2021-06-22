Help available in Lexington for those dealing with anxiety, depression

The pandemic has taken an emotional and physical toll on many people. Changed Lives Mental Health and Substance Abuse Counseling in Lexington has professionals who can help people dealing with anxiety and depression issues as well as substance and domestic violence abuse. Visit changedlivesforalifetime.com or call them at (859) 368-4105.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 14:22:26-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.