Help for hair loss in men and women by Rewind Aesthetics, Dermatology, and Trichology

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rewind Aesthetics, Dermatology, and Trichology is an award-winning clinic in Lexington that takes an innovative approach to aesthetics, dermatology, and trichology. Trichology is a specialized branch of dermatology that focuses on the study, diagnosis, and treatment of hair and scalp conditions. It offers state-of-the-art equipment to treat hair loss, including TED, FoLix, and NOUVADerm.

Address: 4384 Clearwater Way, Suite 190, Lexington

Phone: (859) 800-4771

Website: Your Transformation Awaits! | Rewind Aesthetics, Dermatology, and Trichology - Lexington, Kentucky