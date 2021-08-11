Helping children deal with back-to-school stress

Students are heading back to school across the Bluegrass. This new school year may bring added stress and fear with uncertainty about the Delta variant. Bluegrass Care Navigators has tips for parents to help children manage the stress. You can find more information at bgcarenav.org or call 1-855-492-0812.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 14:06:00-04
