Helping Kentuckians have healthy hearing with Bluegrass Hearing Clinic

Posted at 4:24 PM, May 14, 2024
During Better Hearing and Speech Month in May, Bluegrass Hearing Clinic in Lexington emphasizes the importance of staying healthy and up-to-date on screenings by offering comprehensive hearing checks for all ages.

Early intervention is crucial, and their team is dedicated to ensuring everyone's auditory health.

Take the first step toward better hearing and speech by scheduling a hearing check at Bluegrass Hearing Clinic today.

Additional Information:
• Clinic Name: Bluegrass Hearing Clinic
• Services: Comprehensive hearing checks for all ages
• Phone: (859) 295-5729
• Website: https://www.bluegrasshearing.com

