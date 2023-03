Mina Starsiak Hawk, star of the HGTV hit series ‘Good Bones,’ is coming to Lexington for the 48th annual Central Kentucky Home + Garden Show.

She will be at the Central Bank Center on Saturday, April 1.

The show goes from Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2.

Discounted tickets are available through March 30 at https://www.centralkentuckyhomeshow.com/.

Children 12 and younger are free.