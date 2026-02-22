High-tech trends at Barney Miller's in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Barney Miller's is a third generation small business that has been serving Central Kentucky since 1922. Its showroom in downtown Lexington offers the latest technology, easy-to-operate systems, outstanding customer service, and competitive pricing.

Barney Miller's designs, programs, installs, and services electronic systems for homes and businesses. It offers the best brands at the most competitive prices.

Jennifer Palumbo visits the showroom to talk to Barney Miller and check out the high-tech trends for 2026.

Barney Miller's

Address: 232 East Main Street, Downtown Lexington

Phone: (859) 252-2216

Website: Barney Miller's - Home