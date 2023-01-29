Hike the trails at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

You can experience the beauty of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park with free guided tours.

Parks Program Services Supervisor Olivia Immitt joins Jennifer Palumbo from the park to share all the ways you can take advantage of this special spot in Corbin, Kentucky.

The "Last Saturday Hikes" begin on January 28 and continue every last Saturday of the month through May from 1:00 - 3:00pm.

Visit the park at 7351 Highway 90 and learn more by calling (606) 528-4121 or visiting https://parks.ky.gov/corbin/events/events/last-saturday-hikes.