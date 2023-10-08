Hiking the trails at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

(LEX 18) — Fall is the perfect time to experience the beauty and take a trip back in time at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. The tourist attraction in Harrodsburg has more than 30 miles of trails designed for hikers, horseback riders, carriage drivers, and cyclists. The annual "Halloween Howl at the Moon Hike" will be Saturday, October 28 from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.

For more information, call (859) 734-5411. You can find a complete list of all the trails and maps at https://shakervillageky.org/the-trails/.