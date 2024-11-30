Holiday Giveaway: A Wonderful Woodford Christmas - Take a trip to Versailles to experience the magic of A Wonderful Woodford Christmas. Stroll through the beautifully decorated streets, discover unique gifts in local shops, and enjoy seasonal treats at restaurants. You can celebrate the holiday spirit in style with 8 Days of Christmas, Santa train rides, carriage rides, candlelight caroling, Christmas open houses, and more. Emily Downey, Woodford County Tourism Director, and Angie Moore, owner of Oak and Moore, join us with a look at all of the festive fun. You can find a complete list of events at Visit Woodford – Official Visitors Guide to Woodford County, Kentucky – Woodford County Tourism Commission.

Oak and Moore

Address: 141 North Main Street, Versailles

Phone: (859) 433-4263

Website: Oak & Moore – Oak & Moore