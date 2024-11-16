Holiday Giveaway: Carriage House Gifts & Flowers in Georgetown

Carriage House Gifts & Flowers in Georgetown is decked out for the holidays with unique gifts and home decor. Owner Karen Tingle-Sames runs the family business that has been serving Georgetown for more than 50 years. The popular store offers scented candles, stuffed animals, balloons, throws, memorial plaques, silk and fresh floral arrangements, and more. It also offers daily delivery of flowers to funeral homes and hospitals.

Carriage House Gifts & Flowers

Address: 1260 Paris Pike, Georgetown

Phone: (502) 863-1822

Website: https://www.carriagehouseflowersky.net/

One lucky viewer will win a Holiday Giveaway prize package worth more than $5,000. It includes a Christmas wreath valued at $250 from Carriage House Gifts & Flowers. For your chance to win, go to https://www.lex18.com/community/contests/lex18-holiday-giveaway-2024. The deadline to enter is Sunday, December 15, 2024.