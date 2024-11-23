Holiday Giveaway: Dahlhus Fudge in Lexington

Dahlhus Fudge in Lexington features small batch, artisanal fudge made by hand. Every piece and every pack are the best quality with the best ingredients. Owner Adam Dahl changes the menu monthly with delicious varieties. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his favorite gift ideas for the holidays.

Address: 219 Woodland Avenue

Phone: (859) 407-1244

Website: Dahlhus Fudge

Hours: Monday-Friday 11AM-6PM, Saturday 9AM-5PM, Closed Sunday

