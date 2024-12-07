Holiday Giveaway: Getaway to Boyd County

Take a trip to Boyd County in the Eastern Kentucky Highlands where you'll find plenty of Christmas cheer to enjoy. You can drive by beautiful displays of festive decor with this year's BOCO Holiday Light Trail which includes more than 30 stops in Ashland. Plan your trip at Boyd County, KY | Visit. Explore. Enjoy..

Our Holiday Giveaway prize package is worth more than $5,000. The Boyd County gift package is worth $550 with two nights at the Delta by Marriott in Ashland, Malibu Jack's $200 gift care, Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar $100 gift card. Enter to win: LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2024. The deadline to enter is December 15, 2024.

