Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Holiday Giveaway: Ghost Fox Winery in Nicholasville

ghostfox.png
Posted
and last updated

Ghost Fox Winery is Nicholasville in celebrating the holidays and its first anniversary. The family-owned business focuses on small-batch wine with the best ingredients. Mallory Morris, co-owner and head winemaker, gives Jennifer Palumbo a taste of their award-winning wines. Ghost Fox Winery also features special events and hosts private parties for intimate gatherings, corporate events, and weddings. You are invited to raise a glass to celebrate their first anniversary with a day of festivities including special wine tastings, live music, and delicious bites from Bert's SpeakCheezy food truck. The party will be on Saturday, December 21 from noon until 9:00 PM.

Ghost Fox Winery
Address: 2385 Chrisman Mill Road, Nicholasville
Phone: (502) 553-8378
Email: hello@ghostfoxwinery.com
Website: Ghost Fox Winery - Nicholasville, KY

Our Holiday Giveaway prize package worth more than $5,000 includes a Ghost Fox Winery Gift Basket worth $225. For your chance to win, go to LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2024. The deadline to enter is December 15, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!