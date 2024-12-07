Holiday Giveaway: Ghost Fox Winery in Nicholasville

Ghost Fox Winery is Nicholasville in celebrating the holidays and its first anniversary. The family-owned business focuses on small-batch wine with the best ingredients. Mallory Morris, co-owner and head winemaker, gives Jennifer Palumbo a taste of their award-winning wines. Ghost Fox Winery also features special events and hosts private parties for intimate gatherings, corporate events, and weddings. You are invited to raise a glass to celebrate their first anniversary with a day of festivities including special wine tastings, live music, and delicious bites from Bert's SpeakCheezy food truck. The party will be on Saturday, December 21 from noon until 9:00 PM.

Ghost Fox Winery

Address: 2385 Chrisman Mill Road, Nicholasville

Phone: (502) 553-8378

Email: hello@ghostfoxwinery.com

Website: Ghost Fox Winery - Nicholasville, KY

Our Holiday Giveaway prize package worth more than $5,000 includes a Ghost Fox Winery Gift Basket worth $225. For your chance to win, go to LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2024. The deadline to enter is December 15, 2024.

