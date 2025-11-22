Holiday Giveaway: Grace Rug Gallery in Nicholasville

Grace Rug Gallery in Nicholasville features a wide variety of custom luxury rugs. The small business has been family owned and operated for more than four generations.

Hassan Rahimi learned his family trade from spinning the yarn to dying the yarn with natural dye. He and his wife Christina provide beautiful luxury rugs that are hand selected from around the world. Grace Rug Gallery stands by their work with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Grace Rug Gallery

Address: 119 Cynthia Drive, Nicholasville, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 971-3013

Website: Grace Rug Gallery

Email: graceruggallery@gmail.com

