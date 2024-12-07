Holiday Giveaway: Harrodsburg for the Holidays

Harrodsburg is celebrating its 250th anniversary, and the holidays are the perfect time to visit. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill has festive events, delicious food, and candlelit strolls. You can enjoy Shaker Christmas by Candlelight and stroll through historic buildings decorated for the holidays. Enjoy story time, seasonal teas and snacks at Children's Tea Time with Mrs. Claus. Illuminated Evenings feature holiday music, roaring fires, and twinkling lights, as well as programs and tours.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg

Phone: (859) 734-5411

Website: Events - Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Our Holiday Giveaway prize package is worth more than $5,000. It includes a gift bag worth $313 filled with Mercer County items including a Shaker Village Family Annual Pass, Shaker Village gifts, and cookbooks. Enter to win: LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2024. The deadline to enter is December 15, 2024.