Holiday Giveaway: Harrodsburg for the Holidays 2025

Harrodsburg for the Holidays
Posted
and last updated

The holidays are the perfect time of year to visit Harrodsburg. Kentucky's oldest city offers a variety of events, shopping, and great places to eat.

Enjoy small-town charm and festive fun, from the Christmas parade and Santa Shuffle to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. Daarik Gray, executive director of the Harrodsburg/Mercer County Tourist Commission, joins Jennifer Palumbo with a look at all the ways to enjoy Harrodsburg for the holidays.

Plan your great getaway at Home - Historic Harrodsburg Kentucky or call (859) 734-2364.

One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $7,000. For your chance to win, visit LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2025.

