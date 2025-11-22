Holiday Giveaway: Harrodsburg for the Holidays 2025

The holidays are the perfect time of year to visit Harrodsburg. Kentucky's oldest city offers a variety of events, shopping, and great places to eat.

Enjoy small-town charm and festive fun, from the Christmas parade and Santa Shuffle to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. Daarik Gray, executive director of the Harrodsburg/Mercer County Tourist Commission, joins Jennifer Palumbo with a look at all the ways to enjoy Harrodsburg for the holidays.

Plan your great getaway at Home - Historic Harrodsburg Kentucky or call (859) 734-2364.

