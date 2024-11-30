Holiday Giveaway: My Favorite Things in Lexington - You can find your favorite things at My Favorite Things in Lexington. The store in Hamburg features unique gifts, home decor, luxury furniture, and interior design consultation. Store manager Tom Ulshafer shares his favorite holiday gifts with Jennifer Palumbo.

Address: 2721 Old Rosebud Road

Phone: (859) 264-0923

Website: My Favorite Things – My Favorite Things in Lexington KY, Kentucky's premiere store for famous name luxury furniture, unique gifts, home decor, and interior design consultation.

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10AM-6PM; Saturday, 10AM-4PM; Closed Sunday and Monday

Our Holiday Giveaway worth more than $5,000 includes a Spartina tote filled with gifts from My Favorite Things. Enter to win at LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2024.