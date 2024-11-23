Holiday Giveaway: Pikeville for the Holidays

Take a road trip to the mountains of eastern Kentucky and get in the holiday spirit in Pikeville. Jill Dotson, executive director of Community Relations, Tourism and Main Street, joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the annual Winterfest celebration. The ice-skating rink in Pikeville City Park is open from November 30th through December 31st (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Enjoy skating while being surrounded by Christmas carolers, storybook characters in downtown Pikeville. The Christmas parade is Friday, December 6th at 6:00PM on Second Street.

As part of our Holiday Giveaway, you have a chance to win a Pikeville basket worth $200 that includes a Nutcracker pillow, Swig tumbler, tea towel, jams, hot sauce, Pikeville Zoo coloring book and jewelry. It is part of our prize package worth more than $5,000. Enter to win at LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2024. The deadline to enter is Sunday, December 15, 2024.