Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Holiday Giveaway: Protect your health with Mold Dog Network

Mold Dog
mold dog.png
Posted
and last updated

Mold is a hidden threat that can be hazardous to your health. Mold Dog Network uses certified teams of dogs that can detect mold in homes, buildings, and vehicles with unmatched precision.

Using scent-based detection, Mold Dog Network locates hidden contamination inside walls, under floors, and in hard-to-reach spaces without any demolition. The process is quick, safe, and non-invasive giving customers accurate results and peace of mind before remediation begins.

Mold Dog Network
Phone: 1-844-466-5359
Website: Mold Detection & Inspection | Mold Dog Network

One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $7,000. For your chance to win, visit LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2025.

botb giveaway.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!