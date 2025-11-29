Holiday Giveaway: Ruth Hunt Candy Company

For more than 100 years, Ruth Hunt Candy Company has been serving the Bluegrass and beyond with delicious sweet treats. They are the perfect gift for the holidays, from their Woodford Reserve bourbon balls and pulled cream candy to their gift baskets and cakes.

It all began in the kitchen of Ruth Tharpe Hunt's home in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky where she served homemade treats to her bridge club. In 1921, she decided to start a small candy business. Ruth Hunt Candy Company has grown significantly since then. The stores in Mt. Sterling and Lexington ship across the United States and around the world. The original location in Mt. Sterling remains a Kentucky landmark.

Receive $5 off any order of $50 or more with promo code LEX 18. The offer is good in the stores or on the website through 12/25/25.

Ruth Hunt Candy Company

Mt. Sterling Store

Address: 550 North Maysville Road

Phone: 1-800-927-0302

Hours:

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lexington Store

Address: 213 Walton Avenue

Phone: (859) 268-1559

Hours:

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

One lucky Best of the Bluegrass viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $7,000. For your chance to win, go to LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2025.