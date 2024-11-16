Holiday Giveaway: S&S Tire

S&S Tire is celebrating its 50th anniversary as Central Kentucky's locally owned tire and auto service center. Since 1974, their neighborhood locations in Lexington and Nicholasville have offered a full range of automotive services including oil changes, tires, alignment, batteries, transmission service, and more. They offer a free winter inspection with any service.
Locally owned and operated, S&S Tire is also serving the community as an official collection station for the annual USMC Toys for Tots Campaign. Now through December 5th, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys worth $10 or more and receive $10 off your purchase. The most-needed toys are for babies, toddlers and teenagers.
S&S Tire Richmond Road
Address: 2629 Richmond Road, Lexington
Phone: (859) 721-1735
Website: Richmond Road Location in Nicholasville, KY | S&S Tire
S&S Tire Beaumont Center
Address: 3070 Fieldstone Way, Lexington
Phone: (859) 721-1737
Website: Beaumont Center Location in Lexington, KY | S&S Tire
S&S Tire Brannon Crossing Shopping Center
Address: 500 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville
Phone: (859) 305-1102
Website: Brannon Crossing Location in Lexington, KY | S&S Tire
