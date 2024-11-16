Holiday Giveaway: S&S Tire

S&S Tire is celebrating its 50th anniversary as Central Kentucky's locally owned tire and auto service center. Since 1974, their neighborhood locations in Lexington and Nicholasville have offered a full range of automotive services including oil changes, tires, alignment, batteries, transmission service, and more. They offer a free winter inspection with any service.

Locally owned and operated, S&S Tire is also serving the community as an official collection station for the annual USMC Toys for Tots Campaign. Now through December 5th, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys worth $10 or more and receive $10 off your purchase. The most-needed toys are for babies, toddlers and teenagers.

S&S Tire Richmond Road

Address: 2629 Richmond Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 721-1735

Website: Richmond Road Location in Nicholasville, KY | S&S Tire

S&S Tire Beaumont Center

Address: 3070 Fieldstone Way, Lexington

Phone: (859) 721-1737

Website: Beaumont Center Location in Lexington, KY | S&S Tire

S&S Tire Brannon Crossing Shopping Center

Address: 500 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville

Phone: (859) 305-1102

Website: Brannon Crossing Location in Lexington, KY | S&S Tire

One lucky viewer will win a Holiday Giveaway prize package worth more than $5,000. It includes a $200 gift certificate from S&S Tire. For your chance to win, go to https://www.lex18.com/community/contests/lex18-holiday-giveaway-2024. The deadline to enter is Sunday, December 15, 2024.